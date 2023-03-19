‘Just got lucky’: Sharma credits La Salle preps for huge 6-block effort over Adamson

Middle blocker Fifi Sharma credits La Salle's team-wide defensive lockdown of Adamson as she erupts for 6 big blocks – nearly half of the Lady Spikers' 14-block total

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers once again showed why they are the lone undefeated team in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament as they pulled off a four-set beatdown of the Adamson Lady Falcons after bucking a first-frame loss on Sunday, March 19.

In front of a packed house at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, Angel Canino was her usual super rookie self on the way to a 21-point bomb, but the spotlight of the game equally belonged to middle blocker Fifi Sharma, who tallied a collegiate career-high 6 blocks making up half of her 12-point total.

“Actually, the last few games, my goal was to improve on my blocking. I think I just got lucky today that I was able to apply what I practiced these past few games,” she said after the four-set win.

“Overall, I’m really proud of how we performed today because we know that we have prepared for this during the whole break. Everyone was giving their 100% during the trainings. It was just a different feeling when I went inside the court. I was like, I’m ready to fight today.”

It was a complete defensive masterclass for Sharma and her frontline running mate Thea Gagate, who also rejected 5 attacks on the way to 16 points. Overall, the pair made up for 11 of La Salle’s huge 14-1 block differential over Adamson, further solidifying their reputation as the league’s top blocking team.

Interim head coach Noel Orcullo emphasized this point to the Lady Spikers before and during the game, telling them to use their defense to their advantage.

“That’s what I always tell them. Whatever our strengths are, that’s what we cling to, wherever we’re number one,” he said in Filipino. “We’re number one in blocking, so that’s what we need to embody. We need to do our job up top.”

Now holding a 6-0 record – their best start in eight seasons – Sharma and the rest of the Lady Spikers are gunning for a sweep of the tournament’s first round with one last hurdle over their Season 84 finals tormentor, the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs, on Wednesday, March 22, 2 pm.

“Actually, our thoughts every game, our goal is to just win,” Sharma said. “Of course, we always want to bounce back from previous games, but mainly, our primary objective is to win and we achieved that today.” – Rappler.com