Angel Canino raring to bounce back after injury-riddled UAAP title defense

UAAP women's volleyball MVP Angel Canino brushes away the pain of a failed Season 86 title defense, instead vowing to be motivated for a Season 87 redemption bid

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball MVP Angel Canino was near-inconsolable after the La Salle Lady Spikers were booted out of their Season 86 title retention bid by the UST Golden Tigresses in a five-set classic last Sunday, May 5.

Still feeling the effects of her freak forearm injury that dented her late-season run, the sophomore spiker gave her all with 14 points, but was clearly still far from the lethal weapon that made her only the second-ever rookie MVP in modern UAAP history.

Hours after the final buzzer, however, reporters outside the Mall of Asia Arena caught up with an already-lively Canino, who granted her first interview since being involved in a non-volleyball accident during Holy Week.

“Of course, what happened to us was really saddening, but we will not stop here,” said a smiling Canino in Filipino. “It serves as motivation for all of us.”

“This loss [to UST], this loss right here, this whole season will be our motivation.”

UAAP | WATCH:



MVP Angel Canino ends her #UAAPSeason86 campaign with a wide smile on her face, but with a firm drive to bounce back in Season 87. pic.twitter.com/joIaVeFZ7Z — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 5, 2024

Despite losing momentum due to Canino’s injury and a subsequent shoulder blow to role player Baby Jyne Soreño, La Salle still fought and hobbled to the Final Four as the third seed with an 11-3 record.

However, the valiant Lady Spikers met their end at the hands of rolling UST, which has been riding the hot streaks of rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos, captain libero Detdet Pepito, star setter Cassie Carballo, and lefty spikers Jonna Perdido and Reg Jurado.

Although La Salle’s title defense came to a halt, Canino was nonetheless grateful for the support she and her team continue to get, and now looks forward to a Season 87 redemption campaign.

“The support really makes us happy because despite all the wins and losses, they were there for us,” she said. “It’s so overwhelming. I know we love them very, very much, and they love us back.” – Rappler.com