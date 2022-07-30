La Salle secures one-and-done US NCAA standout DJ Mitchell

A quick and athletic two-guard, DJ Mitchell looks to join La Salle next year after a stint in US NCAA Division I

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University has secured the transfer of one-and-done Filipino-American standout DeRohn Mitchell Jr., an inside source confirmed to Rappler on Saturday, July 30.

Mitchell, who goes by “DJ,” played four seasons of US NCAA basketball with Hartford. His team made the NCAA Division I March Madness tournament in 2021 after winning the America East Conference championship, losing to eventual champion Baylor in the first round.

The 6-foot shooting guard will have to undergo one year of residency because he will be considered a masters-level transfer student, and then play his lone season with the Green Archers in UAAP Season 86 in 2023.

Mitchell and his family visited La Salle on Friday to finalize the move, and the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey native also worked out with his new squad, displaying impressive potential.

La Salle was able to bridge a connection with Mitchell in large part because of his family’s ties with the university. His Filipina mother, Monica, is the daughter of a notable DLSU alumnus, Tony Alvarez, who is also a “financial whiz” in the United States, according to the insider.

The source also mentioned that Mitchell is a quick and athletic two-guard who is reliable from long range and can shoot effectively coming off screens. Given De La Salle’s troublesome shooting performances last UAAP season and in current offseason tournaments, he will be useful to remedy that issue.

Mitchell and his family are set to fly back to the United States in the next few days, but he is expected to return in January to participate in the Green Archers’ post-UAAP tournaments and attend face-to-face classes.

Mitchell averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest as a senior at Hartford. He shot 41% from the field and three-point range and 79% from the foul line.

His shooting average from deep (also 41%) as a junior was second-best in the America East League and he was named to the America East Honor Roll with a GPA of above 3.0. Mitchell’s masters’ degree will focus on business, the source said.

Mitchell’s entry to the Green Archers will come at a good time, given the departure of starting guard Deschon Winston after UAAP Season 85. – Rappler.com