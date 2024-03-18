Sean Chambers joins FEU Tamaraws as head coach, aiming to ‘reignite winning culture’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FEU brings in Sean Chambers as the legendary PBA import seeks to guide the proud Tamaraws back to their glory days

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws are bringing in one of the most decorated imports in PBA history with hopes that he will be able to turn around the fortunes of a proud program that has lost it touch in recent years.

FEU announced on Monday, March 18, that legendary Alaska import Sean Chambers will call the shots for the Tamaraws, replacing former head coach Denok Miranda.

“I am profoundly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to return to the Philippines as the head coach of the FEU Tamaraws,” Chambers said in a statement.

“It is an honor to collaborate with FEU management and coaching staff in our collective mission to reignite the winning culture at FEU.”

Chambers’ arrival for the now-defunct Aces helped paved the way for Alaska to establish its PBA dynasty in the 1990s.

Putting up impressive numbers, Chambers won six championships with the Aces from 1989 to 2001, including a rare Grand Slam in 1996.

The 59-year-old also captured a Best Import of the Conference plum.

With Chambers on board, FEU aims to reclaim its lost glory after failing to make the Final Four in each of the last two seasons.

The winningest men’s team in UAAP basketball history with 20 titles, the Tamaraws finished seventh in Seasons 85 and 86, with their last championship coming in 2015.

“Over the years, I’ve closely observed the evolution and spirit of Philippine collegiate basketball, witnessing the remarkable growth and development of young players,” said Chambers.

“I firmly believe there is ample opportunity for me to contribute to their journey towards reaching their fullest potential on and off the court.”

Miranda will remain at FEU as head of basketball program from junior high school to the collegiate level. – Rappler.com