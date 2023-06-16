Tina Salak abruptly ends FEU volleyball coaching stint 

Coach Tina Salak bids farewell to the Lady Tamaraws as she migrates to the US, just months after the former UAAP MVP pumped life to the FEU women’s volleyball program right on her first season

MANILA, Philippines — After just a season into coaching her alma mater, FEU Lady Tamaraws mentor Tina Salak stepped down from her post as she prepares to leave for the United States, the team announced on Friday, June 16.

“Coach Tina will soon migrate to the USA as her immigrant visa application recently got approved,” the FEU Tamaraws posted on their Facebook page.

“She will remain with the team as consultant while she plans her move to the US,” it added.

Assistant Manolo Refugia will serve as interim coach of the Lady Tamaraws, who pulled off an impressive turnaround under new coach Salak.

The Lady Tamaraws came within striking distance of the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament last May, finishing fifth just a year after winding up dead last with only a win to show.

In what turned out to be her lone season coaching her alma mater, Salak turned emotional and thanked her players for helping her reinvigorate the squad.

“It was not just a good run – it was a very good run,” Salak said in Filipino after FEU’s final game last month. “It was a very good season for us since we had made big strides because of our sacrifices.”

Salak, the 1995 UAAP MVP who played most of her career as a setter, powered the Lady Tamaraws to two championships in the 1990s.

Before bidding the team farewell, Salak had even bared that she was working on securing new recruits, but remains satisfied with the team’s core players.

In the offseason, the team lost Jov Fernandez as she turned pro and signed with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in late May.

Shiela Kiseo and Jill Gallo likewise wrapped up their stint, according to Salak in her last interview as head coach.

– Rappler.com