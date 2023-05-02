LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four – May 3

FOUR THE TITLE. UAAP Final Four teams at the Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

The UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament heads to its home stretch with last year's finalists La Salle and defending champion NU seeking quick ousters of UST and newcomer Adamson

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 approaches its last few weeks with the women’s volleyball tournament Final Four bannering a successful closing stretch for the league recovering from a brutal pandemic battle in the last three years.

Starting on Wednesday, May 3, at the Araneta Coliseum, the Final Four promises to be as hard-hitting and unpredictable as the elimination round, with all four remaining contenders capable of beating one another on any given day.

La Salle (#1, twice-to-beat) vs. UST (#4)

Two of the league’s most potent offenses collide at 1 pm as the top-ranked, twice-to-beat La Salle Lady Spikers take on the UST Golden Tigresses.

La Salle, which came one win away from an eliminations sweep, is set to vent its ire on the lone team that ended their outright finals hopes. Look for runaway Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Canino, do-it-all veteran Jolina dela Cruz, and star blocker Thea Gagate to continue leading the way for the Lady Spikers.

UST, on the other hand, is looking to make the most of its elimination round run that featured multiple four- and five-set marathons, which ultimately cost them a shot at the third seed.

MVP candidate Eya Laure, star blocker Imee Hernandez, and Best Libero bet Detdet Pepito will certainly do what they can so the Tigresses live another day in a do-or-die Game 2 showdown.

NU (#2, twice-to-beat) vs. Adamson (#3)

In a battle of new UAAP contenders, the twice-to-beat defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs square off around 3 pm against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

NU, which rebounded from shock sweeps against La Salle with a scorching six-game winning streak, will again lean on reigning MVP Bella Belen, towering opposite Alyssa Solomon, and reigning Best Setter Lams Lamina to quickly arrange a return trip to the finals.

Meanwhile, Adamson will the make the most of its first Final Four appearance in nine years as super rookie Trisha Tubu, Best Setter candidate Louie Romero, and super spiker Kate Santiago seek to push the champions to the brink and forge a win-or-go-home Game 2 slugfest.

