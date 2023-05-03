NU completes late blowout of Adamson, arranges finals rematch with La Salle

ALL SMILES. The NU Lady Bulldogs huddle after a point at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Final Four

The NU Lady Bulldogs buck a first-set loss and flip the Adamson Lady Falcons right out of contention, staging a women's volleyball title defense against the La Salle Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight UAAP season, the NU Lady Bulldogs are back in the women’s volleyball finals after a four-set ouster of the Adamson Lady Falcons, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15, at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 3.

With the win, NU is now set to defend its title against Season 85 tormentor La Salle Lady Spikers – who disposed of the UST Golden Tigresses in the other semifinal duel – starting on Sunday, May 7, 4 pm, still at Araneta.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen erupted for 29 points off 22 attacks, 5 blocks, and 2 aces, with 19 excellent receptions. Her running mate Alyssa Solomon chipped in 21 points, while reigning Best Libero Jen Nierva showed up with 16 excellent receptions and 14 excellent digs.

Gaining momentum after a second-set equalizer, NU essentially made the third frame a non-contest before riding a 10-3 run in the fourth to stretch its early lead to 14-6 off an Erin Pangilinan running attack.

Adamson only got as near as 10-15 before Belen hosted a block party on Trisha Tubu, enabling the Lady Bulldogs to mount an insurmountable 23-11 gap off a game-clinching 8-1 surge.

“We’re happy that we won his game although we didn’t have that great of a start,” Belen said in Filipino. “I think we still have a lot to improve on once the finals roll around.”

“We’re happy that we reached the finals once more, but we won’t stop learning, especially from our bad first set. We’ll change our mindset regarding the start of every game,” Solomon added in Filipino.

Kate Santiago paced the season-ending loss with 15 points, while Lorene Toring added 11. Tubu, on the other hand, got checked to a season-low 6 points, but nonetheless had herself a stellar rookie campaign overall. – Rappler.com