LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 29

Defending champion NU shoots for the twice-to-beat advantage against also-ran Ateneo, while top-seeded La Salle vies to close out its elimination-round campaign with a win over UE

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball elimination round enters its final weekend with only one twice-to-beat Final Four spot left to clinch and a handful of final standings spots.

Although there is not much left to dispute for, a lot of pride is still on the line as each school claws its way to a winning season end.

NU (10-3) vs Ateneo (4-9)

The defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs look to secure a huge boost to their title defense campaign with a twice-to-beat clincher around 11 am against the sixth-ranked former powerhouse Ateneo Blue Eagles.

In its quest to avoid a complicated logjam with the other Final Four teams UST and Adamson, NU will lean on the full might of MVP Bella Belen, running mate Alyssa Solomon, and Best Libero Jen Nierva to clinch the Lady Bulldogs’ sixth straight win and twice-to-beat berth to end the elimination round.

Ateneo, on the other end, is hell-bent on avoiding a 4-10 record – its worst in 19 years dating back to Season 67 – with a huge upset as a parting shot to the defending champions. Expect the co-captain duo of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler to give their all in what may very well be their final collegiate game.

La Salle (12-1) vs UE (1-12)

The mighty top-seeded La Salle Lady Spikers look to fortify the foundation of their title pursuit with a lopsided showdown around 3 pm against a UE Lady Warriors side fresh off just their first season win.

La Salle, firmly at first place with twice-to-beat advantage, will likely give its prospects and role players much-needed playing time before the playoffs. Look for the likes of Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week Shevana Laput, Baby Jyne Soreno, and possibly Leiah Malaluan to get extra burn this game.

UE, meanwhile, will again play without a hint of pressure and push its future stars Van Bangayan and KC Cepada to show what they got against the league’s best defense.

– Rappler.com