LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 12

Four teams with varying momentum swings, most notably NU and Ateneo, head to the PhilSports Arena as the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament continues for the weekend

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament moves along at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday, March 12, with four more teams all having different momentum swings halfway through the elimination’s first round.

NU (3-1) vs UE (0-4)

The defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs look to have a proper bounce-back win from their UST loss at 12 pm against the winless, but nonetheless feisty UE Lady Warriors.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen and Best Libero Jen Nierva have a lot of ground to make up after being benched in their shocking first-set loss to underdog UP last game, while the rest of the NU core players like Alyssa Solomon, Sheena Toring, and Cess Robles look to stay on track despite unexpected hiccups.

UE, on the other hand, can just throw caution to the wind and make believers out of doubters – win or lose – as the likes of Ja Lana, Dara Nieva, and Vanessa Bangayan continue to showcase their offensive potential against some of the best teams in the league.

Adamson (3-1) vs Ateneo (1-3)

Two contrasting campaigns clash at 2 pm as the streaking Adamson Lady Falcons further test their ceiling against the reeling, but ever-dangerous Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Proving that they also belong in early contender discussions after surprisingly whipping a UST side fresh off snapping NU’s 20-game winning streak, the Lady Falcons led by rookie Trisha Tubu and veteran Louie Romero aim to keep their fire alive against another hyped preseason squad.

The Blue Eagles, on the other hand, look to muffle growing outside noise regarding their squad with a convincing skid-snapping win. The likes of Faith Nisperos, Lyann de Guzman, and AC Miner will again be in charge of this next bounce-back effort.

– Rappler.com