Adamson eyes SSL crown as La Salle vows fightback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After a Game 1 shocker, the Adamson women’s volleyball team tries to complete its upset of mighty La Salle in the Shakey’s Super League finals

MANILA, Philippines – Just one more win for the crown.

But Adamson knows it’s not as easy as it sounds when the Lady Falcons go for a series sweep of the heavyweight La Salle Lady Spikers in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals.

“We have to will ourselves to win,” Adamson coach JP Yude said in Filipino as the Lady Falcons brace for a La Salle fightback. “We can’t just enter the court and play because we’re up against La Salle, they’ll eat us alive.”

Game 2 of the best-of-three title series kicks off at 4pm on Saturday, August 12, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Leaning on a balanced charge, the Lady Falcons rallied to a five-set escape in Game 1, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 16-14, to move on the verge of a championship.

Seasoned spiker Lucille Almonte showed the way with ample support from Ayesha Juegos, Lorene Toring, and Sharya Ancheta, as well as super rookie Red Bascon, who delivered the telling blows in their epic come-from-behind triumph.

The Lady Spikers – installed as the heavy title favorites right from the start of the 12-team national collegiate tilt – said they’re raring to bounce back after Game 1, where they relinquished comfortable leads, including a 20-11 gap in the fourth set.

“Everybody gave their all but there’s always room for improvement for all of us,” said La Salle ace Shevana Laput, whose tournament-high of 30 points went to waste in the tough defeat.

“It’s a lesson to work harder and play smarter. Obviously, (with) the winner and positive mindset, I know we can do this but it is (about) putting into work and the effort.”

Out to provide coverage for Laput are Alleiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate, and Baby Jyne Soreño as La Salle tries to extend the duel to a Sunday Game 3 decider. – Rappler.com