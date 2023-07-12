PH men’s volley team bows to Bahrain in AVC sweep, relegated to classification

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team dropped to the classification round of the 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup following a sweep at the hands of Bahrain, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, in the final 12 round at Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, July 11.
This comes on the heels of a promising pool phase run, where the returning Marck Espejo led the country like he always has on a two-game winning streak against Macau and Mongolia to sweep Pool D.
Following a modest 9-point effort against Macau, the former Japan V. League import exploded for 36 on 29 attacks, 5 aces, and 2 blocks against Mongolia, which the Philippines triumphed over in a five-set marathon, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12.
Fil-Am Steven Rotter stood out as well in pool play, backstopping Espejo in both games with 7 points against Macau and 18 points off 16 attacks and 2 blocks against Mongolia.
With the loss to Bahrain in the final 12, however, the Philippines may now only reach as high as fifth place in its first-ever foray in the AVC. – Rappler.com
