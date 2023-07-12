PH men’s volley team bows to Bahrain in AVC sweep, relegated to classification

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEAPER. Marck Espejo of the Philipine men's volleyball team soars above team Vietnam in the 2019 SEA Games.

The Philippine men's volleyball team sputters against Bahrain in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup, nullifying a winning start in pool play against Macau and Mongolia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team dropped to the classification round of the 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup following a sweep at the hands of Bahrain, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, in the final 12 round at Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, July 11.

This comes on the heels of a promising pool phase run, where the returning Marck Espejo led the country like he always has on a two-game winning streak against Macau and Mongolia to sweep Pool D.

Following a modest 9-point effort against Macau, the former Japan V. League import exploded for 36 on 29 attacks, 5 aces, and 2 blocks against Mongolia, which the Philippines triumphed over in a five-set marathon, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12.

Fil-Am Steven Rotter stood out as well in pool play, backstopping Espejo in both games with 7 points against Macau and 18 points off 16 attacks and 2 blocks against Mongolia.

With the loss to Bahrain in the final 12, however, the Philippines may now only reach as high as fifth place in its first-ever foray in the AVC. – Rappler.com