Volleyball for all: UAAP, PVL dominate May 5 crowd counts with 42,000-plus fans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On the same Sunday, May 5, the UAAP, NCAA, PVL, and Spikers' Turf amass 42,876 fans across four different venues practically simultaneously - another celebration of growth for Philippine volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine volleyball was on full display on Sunday, May 5, as thousands upon thousands of fans packed different arenas across Metro Manila to watch their favorite teams.

Topping the crowd charts was the UAAP, where a total of 24,010 fans watched the FEU-UST men’s volleyball Final Four game (4,505) and the separately ticketed UST-La Salle women’s Final Four clash (19,505) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

There, UST celebrated twin victories as its fourth-ranked men’s team stunned the twice-to-beat Tamaraws with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19, 28-26 sweep, while the women’s squad rallied back to the finals and dethroned the Lady Spikers in a five-set classic.

Coming in at a close second was the PVL, where 17,834 fans trooped to the Araneta Coliseum to watch the last two semifinals matches between Creamline-Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho-Petro Gazz.

For the second straight conference, the PVL will host a sister team finals as Creamline and Choco Mucho dispatched their respective foes to clinch the top two spots in the round robin semis.

Rising men’s volleyball league Spikers’ Turf likewise celebrated a successful turnout with 832 fans watching its star-studded finals preview matchup between the Marck Espejo-led league debutant Criss Cross and the Bryan Bagunas-led powerhouse Cignal.

Meanwhile, the NCAA drew 200 fans to watch its women’s finals rematch between the CSB dynasty and Lyceum, where the untouchable Lady Blazers completed their third straight elimination round sweep at the expense of the Lady Pirates to clinch an outright finals berth.

All in all, 42,876 fans came together to watch volleyball action on Sunday, further validating the sport’s continuous rise across all divisions and need for consistent local support heading to the international landscape.

Volleyball is expected to draw more fans in the coming days and months as all these leagues have yet to play their respective championship series.

International volleyball will also get some Filipino flair very soon as the country is also hosting the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women this May 22 to 29, while the world-class Volleyball Nations League (VNL) marks its return on local shores this June 18 to 23.

All this culminates in the country’s historic hosting of the 2025 FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Men’s World Championship – the equivalent of basketball’s FIBA World Cup, which the Philippines also hosted in 2023. – Rappler.com