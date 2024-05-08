LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Choco Mucho, 2024 PVL All-Filipino finals – May 9

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Undermanned, yet feisty Choco Mucho gets another crack at mighty sister team Creamline in their PVL All-Filipino finals rematch

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight PVL conference, the Creamline Cool Smashers are staking their All-Filipino Conference championship against surging sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans in a best-of-three finals series starting this Thursday, May 9, at the Araneta Coliseum.

While seven-time PVL champion Creamline is still clearly the team to beat in its pursuit for a fourth straight All-Filipino crown, Choco Mucho finally has a source of motivation to hold on to in its finals return after recently snapping a five-year, 12-game losing skid against the Cool Smashers.

Despite not having injured key cogs Des Cheng and Kat Tolentino along for the ride, the Flying Titans still have reigning MVP Sisi Rondina leading the charge, supported by the likes of veteran winger Royse Tubino, captain middle blocker Maddie Madayag, and young setter Mars Alba.

Unlike its last win, however, Choco Mucho now has to beat a complete Creamline side led by three-time MVPs Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, all-around star Jema Galanza, and other capable options like Michele Gumabao, Pangs Panaga, and Kyle Negrito.

Can the Flying Titans prove their historic win was no fluke or will the Cool Smashers reassert their long-proven mastery to kick off the series?

First serve is around 6 pm, following the 4 pm bronze-medal series opener between Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo. – Rappler.com