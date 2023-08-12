Dominant La Salle forces SSL title decider against Adamson

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POWER. La Salleu2019s Thea Gagate sends the ball right past Adamson defenders Lorene Turing and Rochelle Lalongisip.

Leaving nothing to chance this time, the La Salle Lady Spikers dispatch the Adamson Lady Falcons in straight sets to forge a winner-take-all for the Shakey's Super League crown

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle forced a deciding Game 3 in the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals finals after fashioning a convincing victory over Adamson, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18, on Saturday, August 12, at the FilOil EcoOil Arena.

Rising La Salle star Shevana Laput, following up on her 30-point explosion in a Game 1 loss last Wednesday, poured a game-high 18 markers in the straight-set Game 2 triumph.

Amie Provido chipped in 13 points, while Thea Gagate added 9 points for the UAAP champion Lady Spikers.

Despite a slow start, La Salle emerged from a 21-23 deficit and scored 4 straight points to pull the rug out from under Adamson and steal the fist set, 25-23.

La Salle then flexed its might in the last two sets, leading by double digits in both chapters.

Ayesha Juegos was the lone double-digit scorer with 12 markers, while Lucille Almonte tallied a mere 6 points after a 24-point outing in Game 1.

Red Bascon, on the other hand, had 9 markers for the Lady Falcons.

“That’s what I told them, to head to the venue to not lose; we need to go to the venue to win the game,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said after the game.

“We cannot lose, we need to show them who’s the defending champion in the UAAP, we cannot just fold,” he added.

UST secures bronze

The UST Golden Tigresses earlier copped the bronze medal after sweeping their series against the Perpetual Lady Altas, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, in Game 2.

UST bounced back from a third-set loss by pulling away late in the fourth set through a 14-3 run and never looked back.

It is the Golden Tigresses’ first medal in a major tournament since finishing runners-up to the Ateneo Blue Eagles during UAAP Season 81 in 2019.

“New faces, new chapter for us,” said longtime UST head coach Emilio “KungFu” Reyes in Filipino.

“We’re an incredibly young team but there’s a bit of spice in us… we’re just like feisty chili peppers.”

Rookie sensation Angeline Poyos carded 26 points, while Regina Jurado contributed 19 markers as the Tigresses ended the tournament with a 5-1 record.

On the other side, NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol scored 25 points in a losing effort. – Rappler.com