NU, FEU punch SSL volleyball semis tickets

POWER. FEU's Gerzel Petallo attacks past the defense of Ateneo's AC Miner and Mitzi Oacia.

The NU Lady Bulldogs and the FEU Lady Tamaraws march to the Final Four of the Shakey’s Super League preseason volleyball tournament, while the St. Benilde Lady Blazers force a rubber match against the UST Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion National University and Far Eastern University lived up to expectations in the playoff weekend of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

Led by reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon, the NU Lady Bulldogs extended their unbeaten campaign with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win over the UE Lady Warriors to clinch a semifinal berth on Sunday, October 29, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws also advanced to the Final Four of the preseason volleyball tournament after ousting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, in their own quarterfinal match on Saturday, October 28.

NU, which swept Pool E, held a twice-to-beat advantage like FEU, which topped Pool F.

University of Santo Tomas, though, failed to join them right away as St. Benilde pulled off a thrilling five-set win, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, on Saturday to force a winner-take-all.

Solomon unloaded 13 points on 11 hits, an ace, and a block to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who have yet to yield a single set in another magnificent run so far, much like their perfect campaign in the inaugural season.

Former UAAP rookie MVP Bella Belen and rookie Arah Ellah Panique delivered 10 points each, while Evangeline Alinsug and Minierva Maaya had 6 and 5 points, respectively.

“We’re entering the semis but we shouldn’t stop learning every training,” Solomon said in Filipino. “We need to improve every game.”

FEU also drew a big game from Faida Bakanke, who rifled in 18 points on 15 attacks and 3 blocks.

Kiesha Bedonia added 10 points, while Chenie Tagaod (7 points), Gerzel Petallo (6 points), and Karyme Isabelle Truz (5 points) also chipped in.

The Lady Blazers, the reigning NCAA champions, hope to pull off a repeat over the Tigresses in their rubber match next Saturday, November 4.

Flaunting their championship pedigree, the Lady Blazers erased a 1-2 deficit with a squeaker in the fourth set, 25-23, before slamming the door on the Tigresses in the clincher.

Wielyn Estoque hammered 18 points, including the back-to-back daggers, to finish what Gayle Pascua (16 points) and Zamantha Nolasco (13 points) started in the thrilling come-from-behind win.

