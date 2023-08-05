PH women’s volley yields to powerhouse Thailand in SEA V.League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINANT. Thai hitter Sasipapron Janthawisut soars above the defense of Filipinas Minerva Maaya and Vange Alinsug in the SEA V.League.

After a gallant fight against host Vietnam, the young Philippine women’s volleyball team absorbs a tough beating versus powerhouse Thailand in the Southeast Asia V.League

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines dropped its second straight contest in the Vietnam leg of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA V.League), yielding to Thailand in straight sets, 25-19, 25-7, 25-17, on Saturday, August 5, at Vinh Phuc Gymnasium.

While the Philippines showed some semblance of a fight before falling to Vietnam in four sets on Friday, the Nationals just couldn’t match the Thais’ firepower.

The young Philippine core, bannered by NU Lady Bulldogs duo of Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, were outplayed by Thailand’s veterans led by Thanacha Sooksod and Ajcharaporn Kongyot.

Late in the third set, the Thais broke a 16-all tie by dropping 5 unanswered points to go ahead 21-16 and never looked back.

Thailand remains undefeated and has yet to drop a set after also sweeping Indonesia on Friday.

The Philippines will face Indonesia next on Sunday afternoon at the same venue, in what would be a virtual battle for bronze in the four-team regional tournament.

Vietnam, led by the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup MVP Trần Thị Thanh Thúy, will look to defend home court against the two-time Asian champion Thais for the leg crown.

After the Vietnam meet, the teams will head to Chiang Mai, Thailand for the next leg from August 11 to 13. – Rappler.com