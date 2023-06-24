PH swept by Iran in AVC Challenge Cup, dropped to battle for 7th

Volleyball
VETERAN. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas leads the way for the Philippines in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women.

Asian Volleyball Confederation

Absorbing back-to-back losses, the Philippines looks to salvage its AVC Challenge Cup for Women campaign as it tangles with Uzbekistan for seventh place

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines found itself relegated to the battle for seventh place in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia after suffering a sweep loss to Iran on Saturday, June 24.

Fresh from a four-set defeat to Australia on Friday that denied them of a final four berth, the Filipinas were ripped to shreds, 20-25, 13-25, 16-25, by the Iranians in the classification round.

Led by veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, the Philippines showed signs of life in the third set when it erased an 11-13 deficit and momentarily seized a 14-13 edge off three straight points capped by an Iran error.

Iran, though, regained its and won four of the next five points for a 17-15 lead.

A Shaya Adorador hit pulled the Philippines within a whisker, 16-17, but Iran wrapped up the straight-set victory with a scorching 8-0 blast.

It was the same story in the second set, where the Philippines grabbed a 7-6 lead before Iran closed out the frame behind a 19-6 run.

With the win, Iran set up a clash with Australia as they duke it out for fifth place.

The Philippines, on the other hand, will face Uzbekistan for seventh place on Sunday, June 25. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
