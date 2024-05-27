LIVE UPDATES: Alas Pilipinas vs Kazakhstan, 2024 AVC Challenge Cup semifinal – May 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alas Pilipinas returns to full strength after sitting out its stars as it stakes its 4-0 start in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup against veteran Kazakhstan for a spot in the knockout final

MANILA, Philippines – It is time to get fully serious for Alas Pilipinas as it stakes its undefeated streak in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup knockout semifinal against mighty Kazakhstan at the consistently packed Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, May 28.

With each of the core six getting ample rest in between daily matches, the Philippines should be fully amped and ready against the world No. 30 Kazakhs, currently ranked eight places higher than defending AVC champion and Pool B top seed Vietnam.

And unlike world No. 46 Chinese Taipei, which sent its young prospects to battle in Manila, this Kazakhstan team is the real-deal seniors squad, led by star hitters like Sana Anarkulova and Zhanna Syroyeshkina.

Now elevated to No. 55 in the world after starting the Challenge Cup at 62, Alas Pilipinas and its bevy of stars like Jia de Guzman, Angel Canino, Eya Laure, and Sisi Rondina are only expected to keep up the good work as the climb continues.

Solving the Kazakhstan puzzle to reach the knockout final would only do wonders for the host nation’s still-growing reputation in the international arena.

Will Alas keep up its unblemished run to five straight wins or will veteran Kazakhstan send the cloud-nine riders skidding back down to earth?

First serve is at 7 pm, right after the other semifinal showdown between Vietnam and Australia. – Rappler.com