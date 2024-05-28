Alas coach De Brito keen on staying amid talks of coaching extension

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TACTICIAN. Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito reacts at the sidelines in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup.

‘All the players in the Philippines, there's a lot of potential,’ says coach Jorge Souza de Brito as the national volleyball program looks to extend his contract amid Alas Pilipinas’ historic run and potential podium finish in the AVC Challenge Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) are set to discuss a contract extension, with the two sides committed to extending their partnership.

The Brazilian mentor, who has coached the Philippine women’s team under the FIVB’s national team development program since 2021, was originally set to move on to Chinese Taipei after his contract was set to expire on June 30, 2024.

But PNVF chief Ramon “Tats” Suzara sang a different tune earlier this week, now wanting to extend De Brito’s stint amid the national team’s historic run and potential podium finish in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.

“We have to discuss…[extension] is still unofficial only as…we are close to keeping on talking because [the contract] will finish on the 30th [of June],” De Brito told reporters on Tuesday, May 28.

“What I have to do is work hard until the end of the contract. Of course, my desire, my wish is staying with these guys,” he continued.

“All the players in the Philippines, there’s a lot of potential.”

De Brito, a 1992 Barcelona Olympics gold medalist, had previous coaching stops in Brazil, Italy, Japan, and South Korea before heading to Manila.

He previously told Rappler in an exclusive interview that he wanted to stay in the country, since he brought his whole family to the Philippines, enjoying their stay thus far in Manila.

Following a 4-0 record in Pool A which helped the country clinch a breakthrough slot in the AVC Challenge Cup semifinals, the rampaging Alas got halted after a 25-23, 25-21, 25-14 loss against world No. 30 Kazakhstan in the final four on Tuesday.

Alas will face Australia in the bronze-medal match on Wednesday, May 29, at 4 pm, with the Philippines already beating the Volleyroos in pool play.

But the Philippines will again have to face one of the tournament’s most explosive scorers, Caitlin Tipping, who has put up at least 30 points in Australia’s recent matches. – Rappler.com