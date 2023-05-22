Wesley So shares early lead with Duda, Aronian in Poland chess tiff

Wesley So beats Bogdan-Daniel Deac and Richard Rapport, and draws with Magnus Carlsen in the first three rounds of the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland

Wesley So won twice and drew with top seed Magnus Carlsen to share the early lead in the 2023 Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland on Sunday, May 21 (Monday, May 22, Manila time), at the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw.

The Cavite-born So trounced Bogdan-Daniel Deac in the first round and Richard Rapport in the third after forcing Carlsen to a standoff in the second to join fellow Team USA member Levon Aronian and defending champion Jan Krzysztof Duda at the helm of the all-Super Grandmaster field in the $175,000 (P9.7 million) tournament serving as the second leg of the 2023 Grand Chess Tour.

Duda prevailed over Anish Giri and Deac before forcing Carlsen to another draw, while Aronian, a substitute for new world champion Ding Liren who withdrew due to fatigue, drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and bested Kirill Shevchenko and Giri, respectively.

With a win worth 2 points and a draw 1 point, So, Duda, and Aronian have 5 points each, towing 4-pointers Radoslaw Wojstaszek, who stunned Carlsen in the first round, and Vachier-Lagrave, who handed Deac a third straight defeat.

So will try to break free from Aronian and Duda on Monday, when the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds are held.

Pitted against So in the 25-minute, 10-second increment event are Wojtaszek, Shevchenko, and Duda in succession.

Carlsen, with only 2 points to show, is expected to bounce back when he tangles with Vachier-Lagrave, Aronian, and Giri, in that order.

So is aiming to better his joint second effort in the 2023 Superbet Classic Romania, won by absentee Fabiano Caruana, in Bucharest last week. – Rappler.com