Anand stuns Carlsen to regain lead; Mamedyarov stops So streak in Norway tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Indian legend Viswanathan Anand stunned world champion Magnus Carlsen, while Shakhriyar Mamedyarov handed Wesley So his first loss on Sunday, June 5 (Monday, June 6, Manila time), in the 10th Norway Chess Tournament in Stavanger.

Anand, the 52-year-old five-time world champion, tamed Carlsen in the Armageddon decider, while Mamedyarov did the same to So, shaking the fifth round standings of the 10-man single round-robin event.

As a result, Anand regained the solo lead with 10 points, half a point ahead of the Norwegian icon. Mamedyarov, meanwhile, caught up with So at 8.5 points.

Anand and Carlsen drew their classical game and so did Mamedyarov and So, requiring the Armageddon tiebreaker.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave also disposed of former world champion Veselin Topalov in another Armageddon to rise to 7 points with Anish Giri.

Aryan Tari and Giri gained ground with outright victories over Wang Hao and Teimour Radjabov, respectively.

Rated the lowest among the entries with his Elo 2663, Tari toppled Wang, who returned to competitive play after a two-year layoff due to health reasons.

Tari was alone at 6 points, towing Topalov (4.5) and Radjabov and Wang (3).

The Filipino-born So, now the reigning back-to-back United States champion, will try to bounce back when he handles white against Tari in the sixth round.

Other matches pit Carlsen against Mamedyarov, Giri against Anand, Wang against Vachier-Lagrave, and Radjabov against Topalov. – Rappler.com