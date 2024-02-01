GCash app downloads temporarily unavailable on Google Play Store

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GCash says it is 'closely working with Google' to update some of the app's features and make it available on the Play Store again, without offering an estimated time for its return

MANILA, Philippines – The GCash financial services app is temporarily unavailable for download on the Google Play Store, the company said on Thursday, February 1.

Attempts to bring up GCash on the Google Play Store earlier in the day brought back errors or, in the case of a web search, led to a Play Store page saying, “We’re sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.”

GCash posted on Facebook and X that it was “closely working with Google” to update some of the app’s features and make it available on the Play Store again.

The company did not specify what features were being updated, and did not give an estimated time for the return of the GCash app to the Google Play Store.

Existing Android GCash users can still use their versions of the app without issues. GCash also assured users that “accounts and funds are safe and secure.”

The GCash app is still available on the Apple App Store and on Huawei’s App Gallery. The company also reminded prospective users looking for the Android version not to download the app or install a version of it through sideloading from untrusted sources.

– Rappler.com