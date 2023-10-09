GCash says ‘funds are safe’ after users report issues in app

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Many users complain about not being able to log in, while others share errors in transferring funds to other accounts

GCash on Monday, October 9, acknowledged the “intermittent access to some of our services,” after many users reported issues when accessing or using the app.

In its advisory at 2:57 pm, the e-wallet service said it’s working on restoring them “as quickly as possible,” and assured users that the funds on their accounts are “safe.”

In posts on social media, users complained about not being able to log in, while others shared errors in using the Express Send and Bank Transfer features, in which users transfer money to other GCash users or bank accounts, respectively.

Wala pa rin 😭 pic.twitter.com/jYImoiRkIg — Irine Siochi (@EniriNireb) October 9, 2023

I can’t access my ENTIRE allowance for this week rip https://t.co/Y19JTkKySL — Hiraya 🔸 #SurfaceAllDesaparecidos #NeverForget (@kolektiba) October 9, 2023

Reports from Downdetector showed that outages in GCash began at around 6 am on Monday and peaked at 1:12 pm, with 901 reported outages.

