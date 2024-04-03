Technology
DOST websites defaced in new cyberattack

Victor Barreiro Jr.

(1st UPDATE) Aside from the DOST's help desk, its Health Technology Assessment division and its S&T Foundation Unit were the other defaced websites within the roster

MANILA, Philippines – At least three websites or services connected to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) were defaced on Tuesday, April 2.

The affected links were https://helpdesk.dost.gov.ph, http://hta.dost.gov.ph, and https://sfu.dost.gov.ph.

Aside from the DOST’s help desk, its Health Technology Assessment division and its S&T Foundation Unit were the other defaced websites within the roster.

As with the case of an earlier attack on a number of company websites linked to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, these appear to have been done by the entity known as “ph1ns” as part of the supposed #opEDSA campaign.

The attacks were verified by way of archived pages of the sites on the Wayback Machine. The defaced DOST websites were also sporting the same #opEDSA messages from the attacked company websites linked to Romualdez, calling for an end to charter change and political dynasties.

An archived version of the DOST Help Desk website, dated April 2, 12:26 pm.

An archived version of the DOST Health Technology Assessment division website, dated April 2, 12:29 pm.

An archived version of the DOST S&T Foundation Unit website, dated April 2, 12:29 pm.

The three websites remain offline and inaccessible as of posting time.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, sources at the Department of Information and Communications Technology said the hackers also deleted 25 terabytes of data. – Rappler.com

author

Victor Barreiro Jr.

Victor Barreiro Jr is part of Rappler's Central Desk. An avid patron of role-playing games and science fiction and fantasy shows, he also yearns to do good in the world, and hopes his work with Rappler helps to increase the good that's out there.
