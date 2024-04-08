National Privacy Commission: DOST hack includes data of 597 employees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Preliminary assessments indicate the breach potentially exposed personal information, such as the names, gender, civil status, and addresses of DOST employees

MANILA, Philippines – Initial findings by the National Privacy Commission (NPC) revealed that the personal data of 597 data subjects – all employees of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – were exposed in the hacking of the agency’s sites.

In a statement on Monday, April 8, the NPC said that preliminary assessments indicated the data breach potentially exposed personal information, such as the names, gender, civil status, and addresses of DOST employees.

The data dump by the threat actor also held the resumes of a number of DOST applicants.

The NPC’s Complaints and Investigation Division said it “is currently engaged in a thorough analysis of the data dump to fully determine the extent of the breach and assess associated risks.”

The NPC also urged the public to avoid “accessing, downloading, or sharing the uploaded data dump without legitimate purpose or proper authorization.”

It said that such actions may constitute unauthorized processing of personal data, which is punishable by law.

– Rappler.com