UnionBank’s innovations shown at Singapore Fintech Festival

MANILA – Fresh from inaugurating its Innovation Campus at the Sand Hub Techno Park in Laguna, UnionBank scored another win at the recently concluded Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2022 from November 2 to 4.

Started in 2016, the SFF brings together the global FinTech community – including startups, investors and regulators across the region. This year, the SFF had more than 850 speakers and 250 hours of content related to issues relating to the “confluence of financial services, public policy, and technology.”

Located in the SFF’s exhibition hall’s “main street,” UnionBank’s exhibit made full use of its space by creating a 2-level exhibit that featured its latest innovations. With video walls spanning multiple sides, the exhibit drew crowds and became the anchor of the surrounding area for the 3-day event. It was the 5th time for the bank to represent the Philippines at the SFF.

A highlight was the “Patent Wall,” a collection of around 16 certificates of registration issued by the Philippine Intellectual Property Office. These “Trailblazing Technologies” showcased official recognition of the Bank’s innovations in blockchain, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

According to UnionBank Chief Information Security Officer Jose Paolo G. Rufo, the wall “highlights the people behind our products and services, their ideas and the continuous innovation of UnionBank.”

The patents were secured by Mosveldtt Law, UnionBank’s partner in Intellectual Property (IP) protection. They are part of the Bank’s IP protection strategy developed under the vision of Justo A. Ortiz who wanted to encourage its innovators and preserve hard-earned gains.

Mosveldtt’s IP department led by Darwin Angeles worked closely with UnionBank’s business units, legal team, and innovators throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to find solutions to roadblocks.

IPO Director General Rowel Barba said at the Innovation Campus’ launch, “[W]hat sets UnionBank apart is that it took the approach in innovation to a higher benchmark by thriving and conquering the paramount challenges of our time with an aggressive IP protection technology.”

Angeles added, “We are privileged to be [a] partner of a company that is pioneering and passionate in technology.”

UnionBank is the first Philippine bank to embrace blockchain and to set up shop in the metaverse. – Rappler.com