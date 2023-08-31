Sony to hike 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions by up to $40 starting September 6

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meanwhile, Sony says current 12-month subscribers won't see price increases 'until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6'

Sony announced on Wednesday, August 30, it will be raising the price of its yearly PlayStation Plus subscription packages on September 6.

The change is meant to be done “globally across all benefit plans,” though the price hikes appear to be higher in the upper tiers of PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

In a blog post, Sony outlined that the yearly subscription PlayStation Plus Essentials would increase from $59.99 to $79.99. The PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription would increase from $99.99 to $134.99, while the PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription would increase from $119.99 to $159.99.

Sony added current 12-month subscribers won’t see price increases “until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6.” It added that “membership changes you make on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan reflecting the new prices.”

Current PlayStation Plus subscribers of all stripes will be informed of these changes via email, with an update on the PlayStation website available soon. – Rappler.com