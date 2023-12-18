Gaming
The PS5 is P6,800 less this holiday season

Gelo Gonzales

From December 18 to 31, the PlayStation 5, alongside accessories such as controllers and headphones, and some game titles, are discounted

MANILA, Philippines – Now may be the best time to score a PS5 with Sony offering a huge discount for the popular console in the Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia.

From December 18 to 31, 2023, the PS5 is priced at P23,990, down from its regular price of 30,790.

Accessories such as headphones and controllers are on a discount too, along with a few older games.

The promo appears to be across all PS5 retailers, with Sony referring to this link here.

Below is the full list of discounted products:

PS5 ConsolesOriginal SRP Promotion SRP 
PlayStation®5 ConsolePHP 30,790PHP 23,990
PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 BundlePHP 33,890PHP 27,090
PlayStation®5 Console – Two DualSense™ Wireless Controllers BundlePHP 33,990PHP 27,190
PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition BundlePHP 36,290PHP 29,490
PeripheralsOriginal SRP (Local Currency)Promotion SRP (Local Currency)
PULSE 3D™ Wireless HeadsetPHP 5,590PHP 4,990
PULSE 3D™ Midnight Black Wireless HeadsetPHP 5,590PHP 4,990
PULSE 3D™ Gray Camouflage Wireless HeadsetPHP 5,590PHP 4,990
DualSense® wireless controllerPHP 3,990PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Midnight BlackPHP 3,990PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Cosmic RedPHP 4,290PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Nova PinkPHP 4,290PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Galactic PurplePHP 4,290PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Starlight BluePHP 4,290PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Gray CamouflagePHP 4,290PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Metallic RedPHP 4,290PHP 3,190
DualSense® wireless controller – Metallic BluePHP 4,290PHP 3,190
Game TitleOriginal SRP (Local Currency)Promotion SRP (Local Currency)
PlayStation®5 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s CutPHP 3,490PHP 1,990
PlayStation®5 God of War™ RagnarökPHP 3,490PHP 1,990
PlayStation®5 The Last of Us Part IPHP 3,490PHP 2,490
PlayStation®5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesPHP 2,490PHP 1,490
PlayStation®5 Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete EditionPHP 2,990PHP 1,990
PlayStation®4 Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation HitsPHP 1,099PHP 550

– Rappler.com

