The PS5 is P6,800 less this holiday season

From December 18 to 31, the PlayStation 5, alongside accessories such as controllers and headphones, and some game titles, are discounted

MANILA, Philippines – Now may be the best time to score a PS5 with Sony offering a huge discount for the popular console in the Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia.

From December 18 to 31, 2023, the PS5 is priced at P23,990, down from its regular price of 30,790.

Accessories such as headphones and controllers are on a discount too, along with a few older games.

The promo appears to be across all PS5 retailers, with Sony referring to this link here.

Below is the full list of discounted products:

PS5 Consoles Original SRP Promotion SRP PlayStation®5 Console PHP 30,790 PHP 23,990 PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle PHP 33,890 PHP 27,090 PlayStation®5 Console – Two DualSense™ Wireless Controllers Bundle PHP 33,990 PHP 27,190 PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle PHP 36,290 PHP 29,490

Peripherals Original SRP (Local Currency) Promotion SRP (Local Currency) PULSE 3D™ Wireless Headset PHP 5,590 PHP 4,990 PULSE 3D™ Midnight Black Wireless Headset PHP 5,590 PHP 4,990 PULSE 3D™ Gray Camouflage Wireless Headset PHP 5,590 PHP 4,990 DualSense® wireless controller PHP 3,990 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Midnight Black PHP 3,990 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Cosmic Red PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Nova Pink PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Galactic Purple PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Starlight Blue PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Gray Camouflage PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Metallic Red PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190 DualSense® wireless controller – Metallic Blue PHP 4,290 PHP 3,190

Game Title Original SRP (Local Currency) Promotion SRP (Local Currency) PlayStation®5 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PHP 3,490 PHP 1,990 PlayStation®5 God of War™ Ragnarök PHP 3,490 PHP 1,990 PlayStation®5 The Last of Us Part I PHP 3,490 PHP 2,490 PlayStation®5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PHP 2,490 PHP 1,490 PlayStation®5 Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition PHP 2,990 PHP 1,990 PlayStation®4 Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation Hits PHP 1,099 PHP 550

– Rappler.com