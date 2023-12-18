The PS5 is P6,800 less this holiday season

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Now may be the best time to score a PS5 with Sony offering a huge discount for the popular console in the Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia.
From December 18 to 31, 2023, the PS5 is priced at P23,990, down from its regular price of 30,790.
Accessories such as headphones and controllers are on a discount too, along with a few older games.
The promo appears to be across all PS5 retailers, with Sony referring to this link here.
Below is the full list of discounted products:
|PS5 Consoles
|Original SRP
|Promotion SRP
|PlayStation®5 Console
|PHP 30,790
|PHP 23,990
|PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle
|PHP 33,890
|PHP 27,090
|PlayStation®5 Console – Two DualSense™ Wireless Controllers Bundle
|PHP 33,990
|PHP 27,190
|PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle
|PHP 36,290
|PHP 29,490
|Peripherals
|Original SRP (Local Currency)
|Promotion SRP (Local Currency)
|PULSE 3D™ Wireless Headset
|PHP 5,590
|PHP 4,990
|PULSE 3D™ Midnight Black Wireless Headset
|PHP 5,590
|PHP 4,990
|PULSE 3D™ Gray Camouflage Wireless Headset
|PHP 5,590
|PHP 4,990
|DualSense® wireless controller
|PHP 3,990
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Midnight Black
|PHP 3,990
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Cosmic Red
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Nova Pink
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Galactic Purple
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Starlight Blue
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Gray Camouflage
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Metallic Red
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|DualSense® wireless controller – Metallic Blue
|PHP 4,290
|PHP 3,190
|Game Title
|Original SRP (Local Currency)
|Promotion SRP (Local Currency)
|PlayStation®5 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
|PHP 3,490
|PHP 1,990
|PlayStation®5 God of War™ Ragnarök
|PHP 3,490
|PHP 1,990
|PlayStation®5 The Last of Us Part I
|PHP 3,490
|PHP 2,490
|PlayStation®5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|PHP 2,490
|PHP 1,490
|PlayStation®5 Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition
|PHP 2,990
|PHP 1,990
|PlayStation®4 Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation Hits
|PHP 1,099
|PHP 550
– Rappler.com
