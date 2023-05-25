Sony announces Project Q, a handheld which streams PS5 games

Project Q is a 'dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi'

MANILA, Philippines – Sony at its recent PlayStation Showcase for 2023 announced a new handheld gaming device project it was working on, which would allow prospective gamers to stream their PS5 games to the handheld for remote play.

Sony teased the new hardware, currently internally known as Project Q, as a “dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” according to Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.

Project Q will feature an 8-inch screen and sport a standard DualSense controller setup. According to a Sony press release, this means, “All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, are featured on the device.”

Additionally, one caveat of Project Q is that it’s a companion device to a PS5, as streaming games to it requires a PS5 with a stable WiFi connection, and a PlayStation Network account.

As the fine print on Sony’s press release states, “Device requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5Mbps for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. A PlayStation 5 console and a PlayStation Network account are required.” – Rappler.com