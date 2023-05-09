Google I/O 2023 stream details, preview: PaLM 2 AI model, Android 14, Pixel Fold phone

While we expect Google's products – from physical hardware to the Android OS – to be making a big splash at the event, it's also highly likely we'll see a revitalized push into AI

Google I/O 2023 is happening against the backdrop of increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in certain industries, an it stands to reason that Google wants a portion of the action.

While we expect Google’s products – from physical hardware to its Android operating system (OS) – to be making a big splash at the event, it’s also highly likely we’ll see a revitalized push into AI for the tech giant.

Here’s what you have to look forward to.

Play Video

When does Google I/O go live?

Google I/O is slated to start at 1 pm US Eastern time on Wednesday, May 10.

In the Philippines, that means Google I/O will go live at 1 am on Thursday, May 11.

You can watch the proceedings at the expected date using the video above, or on Google’s I/O homepage or through its YouTube channel.

A push into more AI

In a May 8 report, CNBC said the theme of Google I/O’s AI push is to show how AI is “helping people reach their full potential,” including giving “generative experiences” using Google’s Bard chatbot and the Search function.

Internal documents CNBC obtained said Google would also introduce PaLM 2, the latest iteration of its large language model (LLM). PaLM 2 supports over 100 different languages and has been operating under an internal codename of “Unified Language Model.”

CNBC added PaLM 2 also performed “a broad range of coding and math tests as well as creative writing tests and analysis.”

The theory right now is that Bard will be benefiting from these, by providing AI powered services – including coding, logic, and math assistance – in more than one language.

Android 14 and the Pixel Fold

Aside from AI, there’s also bound to be some interest in Android 14.

Google released the first beta version of the OS in April, and its biggest draw lies in tweaks meant to support foldable phones, larger phone screens, and also tablets.

According to The Verge, Android 14 also supports the use of passkeys, and is said to improve battery life on supported phones and give better privacy control options for one’s media library.

Play Video

Speaking of foldable phones, Google also teased the Pixel Fold in an announcement last week, so it’s a good bet this will get some attention during I/O.

The other big hardware at bat

Aside from the Pixel Fold, there’s some expectation for more information on a Pixel Tablet, especially since it was announced in I/O 2022.

Other than the tablet, there’s also hope for more Pixel phones being announced, though it depends on whether we’ll hear about a midrange Pixel 7A model, or something like a successor Pixel 8 series.

Regardless of what you’re looking out for at Google I/O, there promises to be a little bit of something for every Google fan and AI-tech enthusiast who plan to make the time to watch the show. Till then, however, we wait. – Rappler.com