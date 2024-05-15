In The Public Square: Can we control artificial intelligence?

We have moved some way toward accepting AI in everyday life; there is no denying its power, or that it has only grown more powerful

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven months ago, we had our first episode dedicated to the latest wave in artificial intelligence, or AI. The title of that episode? “Who’s afraid of ChatGPT?” Earlier this week, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, launched what it called its new flagship model, ChatGPT-4o – “o” meaning “omni.” We have moved some way toward accepting AI in everyday life; there is no denying its power, or that it has only grown more powerful.

Can that power be tamed? How do we control artificial intelligence?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery talks to Karol Ilagan, assistant professor of journalism at the University of the Philippines and an AI accountability fellow at the Pulitzer Center; and Dominic “Doc” Ligot, founder of both CirroLytix and Data Ethics PH.

