‘Valorant’ streamer Kyedae shares she is battling cancer

MANILA, Philippines – Kyedae Shymko, a famous content creator who streams Valorant for 100 Thieves, announced on Friday, March 3, that she was diagnosed with cancer.
The streamer said in a tweet that she is dealing with acute myeloid leukemia, which is a type of cancer where the bone marrow produces a lot of abnormal blood cells.
She apologized to her viewers about the changes the diagnosis may bring, especially as she starts her treatment.
“I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment, so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent,” Kyedae said.
Kyedae is a Japanese-Canadian streamer who is popular on Twitch. She started streaming with her now-fiancé and Esports player TenZ. She eventually developed her skills in gaming and started streaming on her own.
Kyedae has developed a sizable fan base despite not being a professional Valorant player.
The streamer was met with many heartwarming replies following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.
Her co-100 Thieves streamer Asuna said that she should not worry about her streaming schedule, adding that the streaming community is there to support her.
Liquid Soulcas, a professional Valorant player, said he can offer Kyedae “any advice or help” as his father was also diagnosed with the same illness.
Popular applications for gamers also showed their love and support for Kyedae.
“Sending over lots of love, hope [you] can focus on a fast [and] quick recovery,” Discord said in a reply to her tweet.
Twitch, which serves as her main platform for streaming, also wished her a speedy recovery.
Kyedae got to meet her Filipino fans back in June 2022 during CONQuest Festival 2022. She is also set to attend this year’s event. – with reports from Arabelle Chong /Rappler.com
Arabelle Chong is a digital communications volunteer at Rappler. She is a second year student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism at the University of the Philippines Diliman.
