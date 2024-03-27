Lenovo launches Intel Core Ultra-powered Yoga, Legion, LOQ laptops with AI Copilot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lenovo says its latest lineup is arriving in the Philippines soon, though release details have yet to be revealed

BANGKOK, Thailand – Lenovo is hopping aboard the artificial intelligence (AI) PC hype train, refreshing its laptops with new hardware that can power various generative and automated functions.

The tech giant announced at its Innovate ‘24 conference, held on March 27 in Bangkok, Thailand, the launch of its refreshed Yoga, Legion, and LOQ laptops for the year, all of which ship with Intel Core Ultra processors. These processors are Intel’s most capable yet, featuring neural processing units (NPU) that allow them to run AI functions locally.

“We are bringing forth AI-powered innovative devices to empower users in a time where the uptake of AI-enabled technology is on the rise,” said Leon Yu, Lenovo’s Asia Pacific Consumer Business Lead. “With the latest repertoire of new consumer devices, we aim to deliver remarkable performance, versatility, and productivity, setting new standards for users across the Asia Pacific region.”

First up, the latest creator-focused Yoga laptops all feature a Copilot key, which is a dedicated button to activate Copilot in Windows. Copilot is a virtual assistant that can help you get answers, inspiration, and summaries, among other functions, for your projects.

The new Lenovo Yoga generation consists of the Yoga Book 9i, the Yoga Pro 9i, Yoga Pro 7i, the Yoga Slim 7i, and Yoga 9i 2-in-1, and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1.

The Yoga 9i is a 13-inch laptop-tablet hybrid that, according to Lenovo, is ideal for those always on-the-go.

Meanwhile, the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i is the most capable of the bunch, designed for more demanding creative projects, such as 3D rendering and animations. It also includes Lenovo AI Engine+, driven by the Lenovo LA AI Core chips, which uses software machine learning to automatically optimize system performance.

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1, a 14-inch dual-screen hybrid, also has the same function. Its stablemate, the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is a mid-range machine that gives you the option to choose between two sizes: 14 or 16 inches.

The Yoga Pro 7i and Yoga Slim 7i are lightweight 14-inch machines that Lenovo designed for handling professional creative tasks.

This whole generation of Yoga laptops also feature Lenovo Creator Zone, a generative AI software that turns text or sketches into visuals. In addition to that, there are some machines that also feature image training, allowing you to train a personalized AI model to generate images based on your style and preference.

These functions are expected to be released in phases within the second half of the year across Asia Pacific.

Alongside the laptops, Lenovo is also expanding the Yoga ecosystem with the launch of Yoga Pro Bluetooth Mouse, the Yoga 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse, the Yoga True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, and the Yoga Sleeve.

For gaming, the new Legion and LOQ laptops debut fully user-customizable AI-assisted performance boosts, giving you the ability to further optimize your gaming experiences with the help of the onboard software. All of the latest additions to the Legion and LOQ lines also feature Lenovo LA AI Core Chips, which is said to enable higher FPS counts and improved power efficiency during gaming.

Legion gaming

The new Legion lineup consists of the Legion 7i, the Legion 5i, the Legion Slim 5, the Legion 9i, the Legion Pro 7i, the Legion Pro 5i, the Legion Tower 7i, and the Legion Tower 5i. Meanwhile, the LOQ lineup consists of the LOQ 15IRX9, the LOQ 15IAX9I, the LOQ 15IAX9, the LOQ 15AHP9, and the LOQ Tower 17IRR9.

The main difference between Legion and the relatively new LOQ line is price. The former offers higher-end specs for a higher price, while the latter offers more entry-level experiences in favor of accessibility.

Lenovo is also bringing its Legion “Coldfront: Hyper” thermal solution to some of this year’s Legion machines. The solution optimizes heat exchange in the system by transforming the airflow within the chassis and channeling hot air from the chips through a central hyperbaric chamber.

The bottom D-cover lets that hot air remain separate from the cold air drawn in by dual fans, which then results in cooler hardware and higher FPS counts. The Legion “Coldfront: Hyper” is exclusive to the Intel-based Legion 7i and Legion 5i.

The LOQ laptops also feature a new “hyperchamber” thermal design to keep processors cool, while lowering fan noise.

Lenovo says its latest Yoga, Legion, and LOQ laptops are expected to arrive in the Philippines soon, though as to when exactly and for how much are yet to be revealed. – Rappler.com