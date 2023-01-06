LOOK: Lenovo’s dual OLED screen laptop, the Yoga Book 9i

The laptop is schedule to debut in June 2023, and will start at $2,099

MANILA, Philippines – Lenovo, like its rival ASUS, has not been shy in experimenting with new laptop form factors. ASUS in 2022 released a dual screen laptop called the Pro 14 Duo OLED, and the foldable Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Lenovo in 2020 had also released its own foldable, the Thinkpad X1 Fold.

At CES 2023, Lenovo is upping its dual screen game with the Yoga Book 9i, which features two full-sized 13.3-inch, 2.8k resolution HDR OLED displays that can switch between a laptop, tablet, tent mode, or propped up with a folio stand.

While ASUS has claimed the title for the world’s first OLED foldable with the Zenbook 17 Fold, Lenovo is running away with the title for the world’s first full-sized dual screen OLED laptop with the Yoga Book 9i.

Photo from Lenovo

What it proposes is simple: more screen real estate, more productivity potential. It seeks to replicate the experience of having a double display setup for a desktop computer at home. For example, one could watch a video on one screen while taking notes on the other. With the included folio stand and a separate Bluetooth keyboard, a user could prop up the laptop almost like a traditional desktop, although the tall double landscape orientation looks something that you would have to get used to. A Lenovo stylus can also be used with a device.

A soundbar is found on the hinge equipped with Bowers & Wilkins speakers and Dolby Atmos spatial sound.

For performance, it’s equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-U15 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB or 1TB storage options, and Windows 11 Home or Pro. Lenovo claims video playback of up to 10 hours (dual screen on 150 nits brightness) and up to 14 hours (single screen).

One of the most eye-catching laptops at CES 2023, the Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,099, and is expected to be available starting June 2023 in the US and other markets. – Rappler.com