Rappler launches AI moderator ‘Rai’ at Social Good Summit 2023

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa introduces an AI moderator aimed to create policy ideas on how AI should be governed

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler has launched an experimental online consultation forum to crowdsource inputs from the public on policies that should govern artificial intelligence platforms, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa announced at the 2023 Social Good Summit on Saturday, September 16.

The AI-powered consultation forum is called aiDialogue, which aims to come up with solutions on how to safeguard the development and use of AI.

Rappler developed an AI moderator, called “Rai,” which will gather input from users, synthesize the discussions, and follow up with intelligent questions. It will ultimately draft policy ideas that can help policymakers craft legislation that will govern AI platforms all over the world.

“We want you to be part of it… Let’s let Filipino voices be heard in determining policy for large language models,” Ressa said.

Rappler created Rai in partnership with OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence research laboratory behind the large language model-based chatbot ChatGPT. Ressa said OpenAI’s goal is to figure out how to make large language models safe.

To join the discussions, log in to aidialogue.rappler.com, register, and start chatting with Rai.

Hope with a plan

The launch of Rappler’s Rai is in line with the 10-point plan to address the information crisis and rein in Big Tech. It was crafted in 2021 by Ressa and co-Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov, editor of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. The plan was presented at the Nobel Prize Summit in Washington DC in May.

The 10-point plan calls for the end of the surveillance-for-profit business model and tech discrimination, and urges the rebuilding of independent journalism – especially amid the fast-paced development of AI and its growing impact on the online space.

Ressa also warned about the effects of tech manipulation on the upcoming elections worldwide in 2024.

“If nothing is done, if we don’t change the pattern, if we don’t stop the tech from manipulating us, we will elect illiberal leaders democratically. And they will crush the institutions of democracy from within, and they will not stay in there alone – they will ally globally.”

Ressa opened the first panel of the 2023 Social Good Summit held at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, Taguig, Metro Manila. Themed “#TurningTechForGood: From problem to solution,” the Manila summit facilitated solution-focused conversations on technology. The first panel consisted of Ressa, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, tech entrepreneur Andrew Keen, and Aboitiz Data Innovation Head Adrienne Heinrich. It was moderated by veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery. – Rappler.com