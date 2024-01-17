LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Rappler is in San Jose, California for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 to check out the latest announcements from the tech company, whether it’s a reveal of the Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, or some new developments in store!
Check out our live updates of the event as they happen, when Unpacked goes live on Thursday, January 18, at 2 am in the Philippines.
LATEST UPDATES
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will happen on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 am Pacific or 1 pm Eastern in the US. In the Philippines, it’ll be happening on January 18 at 2 am.
Those looking forward to the show can watch the show at Samsung’s YouTube page. There is also slated to be a livestream of the proceedings on Samsung’s website, on its regional Unpacked pages.