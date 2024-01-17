WATCH: Trying out the Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI-powered ‘Interpreter’

Check out this demonstration of the AI-powered 'Interpreter' feature, allowing for real-time translation of face-to-face conversations between speakers of different languages

Tech giant Samsung’s new flagship smartphone includes an AI-powered ‘Interpreter’ feature that allows for real-time translation of face-to-face conversations between speakers of different languages – literally a translator in one’s palm.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 processes the voice data on the device itself – cutting the need to send the data to the cloud, which can slow down translation and make for awkward conversations with lots of dead air. On-device processing is also theoretically better for data privacy, as the information remains on the phone and not uploaded to a cloud service.

Rappler tech editor Gelo Gonzales tries out ‘Interpreter’ in this video. – Rappler.com