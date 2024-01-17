WATCH: The Samsung Galaxy S24 features AI-powered image editing

The Samsung Galaxy S24's generative AI-powered image editing features allow users to select an object in a photo and move it around the frame, or to completely delete it

Want to crop out your ex from a photo? Or maybe those photobombers in your vacation snapshots? The new flagship devices from tech giant Samsung lets users do just that, easily and quite seamlessly, via AI-powered tools.

The Samsung Galaxy S24’s generative AI-powered image editing features allow users to select an object in a photo and move it around the frame, or to completely delete it. The generative AI technology is capable of filling in the holes left by the selection.

Rappler tech editor Gelo Gonzales is in San Jose, California for the launch of the new devices, and demonstrates the image editing feature in this video. – Rappler.com