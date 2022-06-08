Rappler Talk
Rodrigo Duterte

Rappler Talk: Ronnie Holmes on what surveys say about Duterte’s presidency

Rappler.com
As President Duterte prepares to step down in a few weeks, Rappler reporter Pia Ranada and Pulse Asia president Ronnie Holmes talk about what surveys say about the Chief Executive's governance

MANILA, Philippines – What do Pulse Asia surveys conducted in the last six years say about President Rodrigo Duterte’s governance?

Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada interviews Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes about how the outgoing Chief Executive performed in surveys and what this means for Filipinos, democracy, and the incoming Marcos administration.

Catch the interview at 6 pm on Thursday, June 9.

