Shinzo Abe’s suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation – reports

Tetsuya Yamagami, Suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, is escorted by police officers as he is taken to prosecutors, at Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 10, 2022. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

TOKYO, Japan – The suspected assassin of Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday, July 23.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun. (READ: Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe)

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors’ request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation will last until November 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting. – Rappler.com