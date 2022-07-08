Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting – NHK

(1st UPDATE) Kyodo News says the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest

TOKYO, Japan – Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, July 8.

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect was detained at the scene, NHK said. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe’s speech.

Kyodo News said the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Kyodo also reported that the suspect is a 42-year-old man.

