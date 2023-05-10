Rappler Recap: Marcos tackles South China Sea, climate change, trade at ASEAN Summit 2023

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterates his call for a code of conduct in the South China Sea, and discusses issues about trade and climate change at the 42nd ASEAN Summit

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia– Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterates his call for a code of conduct in the South China Sea at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

“I will bring it up again, because when we talk about – when we talk about the issues on the West Philippine Sea, South China Sea – hindi magkakalma ‘yan hanggang mayroon na tayong code of conduct. Kasi may code of conduct lahat, basta susunod lahat. That makes things clearer. Walang possibility na magkamali kasi maliwanag na maliwanag dapat ang usapan,” Marcos told reporters ahead of the opening session.

(I will bring it up again, because when we talk about issues on the West Philippine Sea, South China Sea, it won’t calm down unless we have a code of donduct. If we have that, everyone will follow. That makes things clearer. There’s no possibility of committing mistakes because talks will be clear.)

During the plenary session on Wednesday, May 10, Marcos said that “ASEAN should uphold international law and the international rules based system, which has underpinned the peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

Marcos also talks about issues about transnational crimes, climate change, and Timor-Leste’s roadmap toward ASEAN membership.

Ralf Rivas reports from Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, and gives a summary of the events in this video report. –Rappler.com