Kate, UK’s Princess of Wales, issues first message since undergoing surgery

Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, with her children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor, earlier this week, by the Prince of Wales, and released March 10, 2024. The Princess of Wales shared a message on social media thanking the public for their continued support and wishing people a Happy Mother's Day.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, thanked the public for their support in her first public message since undergoing abdominal surgery in January alongside a picture of herself with her three children.

The photograph, taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, showed Kate, 42, smiling and looking healthy surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate wrote in a message on X on Sunday, March 10. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday in Britain.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after having surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition. She has not been seen in public since and her office Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month. – Rappler.com