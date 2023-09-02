IN PHOTOS: Maria Ressa pays tribute to Amal Clooney in DVF Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘She really cares and that is her starting point, how she changes the world,’ Rappler CEO and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa says on 2023 DVF Leadership Award recipient Amal Clooney

MANILA, Philippines – “When the woman who keeps you out of jail calls, you come,” Rappler CEO and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa said as she presented Amal Clooney with her DVF Leadership Award at the 2023 DVF Awards on Thursday, August 31.

The DVF Awards, founded by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, seeks to recognize five women each year “who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women.” It also grants awardees $100,000 for their non-profit organization.

The 2023 DVF awardees included United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, actress Lily Singh, computer scientist and researcher Joy Buolamwini, and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga.

Actress and producer Emma Thompson, British singer-songwriter Rita Ora, and former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also attended the award ceremony in Venice, Italy to present the awards.

Ressa described Clooney as “a perfectionist who pays attention to the smallest details and hates talking about herself.”

“She really cares and that is her starting point, how she changes the world,” she added.

Clooney started representing Ressa as part of an international team of lawyers in July 2019 as the Nobel laureate was facing multiple complaints, investigations, and cases in the midst of attacks by the government of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte on her and Rappler.

Here are some photos from the event.

