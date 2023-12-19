Children help Pope Francis mark 87th birthday

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pope Francis blows a candle on his cake for his 87th birthday, as he meets with a group of sick children from the 'Santa Marta' Paediatric Dispensary at the Vatican, December 17, 2023.

Children from a Vatican-run pediatric clinic sing for the Pope and give him a bouquet of sunflowers

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis turned 87 on Sunday, December 17, feted by children who helped him blow out a single candle on a white cake.

The children, from a Vatican-run pediatric clinic, sang for the Pope and gave him a bouquet of sunflowers.

Later, at a traditional Christmas season event at his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square he blessed tiny statues of the infant Jesus held up by children who will place them in their nativity scenes at home.

The dozens of children in the square shouted “Buon Compleanno,” Italian for Happy Birthday, and held up signs with the same greeting.

Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Italian immigrant stock on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires. Cardinals chose him as the first pope from Latin America on March 13, 2013.

On a post the platform X, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent greeting to the pope and thanked him for his “deep commitment to peace”. – Rappler.com