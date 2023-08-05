Pope Francis visits Fatima shrine in Portugal, skips key address

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VISIT. Pope Francis speaks at the Chapel of Apparitions of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Fatima, Portugal, August 5, 2023.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni says Pope Francis' apparently last-minute decision to skip the speech had nothing to do with his eyesight

FATIMA, Portugal – Pope Francis visited the revered Catholic Shrine of Fatima in Portugal on Saturday, August 5, praying the rosary for world peace with about 200,000 people at the site where the Church says the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children in 1917.

The 86-year-old pope skipped reading a speech that was on the program of his two-hour visit to the world-famous shrine north of Lisbon, and which was expected to have been the centerpiece of the day.

The omission did not appear to indicate that the pope was experiencing any health issues. He later greeted dozens of people individually as an aide slowly pushed his wheelchair through the crowd.

He stopped often to kiss babies and comfort the sick as he made his way back to a helicopter transporting him to the next event on his five-day trip to Portugal.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the pope’s apparently last-minute decision to skip the speech had nothing to do with Francis’ eyesight.

Francis has shortened several speeches or has chosen to speak instead off-script since the trip started on Wednesday. He said on one occasion that he was having trouble with his glasses.

“The pope always addresses firstly the people he meets, as a shepherd, and speaks accordingly,” Bruni said in response to questions from reporters.

Later, on Francis’ account on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, the Vatican published part of the unread speech, which before the trip had been billed by Vatican media as an appeal for an end the war in Ukraine.

“To you (the Virgin Mary), we consecrate the Church and the world, especially those countries at war. Obtain peace for us. You, Virgin of the way, open paths where it seems that none exist,” it read.

Francis flew in from Lisbon – the venue of a Catholic youth festival – to make his second visit as pope to the shrine that draws millions of pilgrims a year.

At the start of his visit a smoke cloud caused by a wild fire at Castelo Branco, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Fatima, hovered over one side of the sanctuary and tiny specks of ash fell. It later mostly dissipated.

Secrets of Fatima

Fatima has captivated Catholics since the children’s first reported vision of the Virgin Mary on May 13, 1917.

Siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto died several years later and were declared saints in 2017. The third, Lucia Dos Santos, became a nun and died in 2005 at the age of 97. Efforts are underway to make her a saint too.

The children said the Madonna gave them three messages, the so-called Secrets of Fatima.

The first two were revealed soon after and concerned a vision of hell, seen by believers as a prediction of the outbreak of World War II, a warning that Russia would “spread her errors” in the world, and a need for general conversion to God and prayer.

The third was known only to Sister Lucia and popes. It intrigued the world for more than three-quarters of a century, inspiring books and cults convinced it was the timing of the end of the world.

In 2000, the Vatican said it was a prediction of the 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul on May 13, the same day of the first reported apparition in 1917. – Rappler.com