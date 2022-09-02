Iran sends ‘constructive’ response on nuclear deal – state media

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL. The atomic symbol and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration on July 21, 2022.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Iran has sent a “constructive” response to US proposals aimed at reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying on Friday, September 2.

“The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the negotiations,” Kanaani, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US government had received the Iranian response, but gave no characterization of the document. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IRIB report said Iran’s response was sent to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has been coordinating the negotiations. It gave no further details.

After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Borrell said on August 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.

Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.

Under the 2015 pact, Iran had curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

Then-US president Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018, arguing that it was too generous to Tehran. He reimposed US sanctions on Iran, leading Tehran to resume previously banned nuclear activities and reviving US, European and Israeli fears that Iran may seek an atomic bomb.

Iran denies any such ambition. – Rappler.com