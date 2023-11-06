UN bodies make united call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHELTER. Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, walk and gather at Shifa hospital where they shelter, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, on November 5, 2023.

'An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,' heads of several major UN bodies say in a statement

GENEVA, Switzerland – The heads of several major United Nations bodies on Monday, November 6, made a united call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify nearly one month into the conflict.

The 18 signatories include Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,” they said in a joint statement.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now.”

Griffiths on Friday, November 3, called for humanitarian “pauses” in Israel’s bombardment of the densely populated Palestinian enclave to help aid deliveries, which are far below pre-conflict levels.

Palestinian envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour responded that Griffiths should call for a full ceasefire.

“You should be saying clearly and loudly in line with IHL (International Humanitarian Law) that a ceasefire should take place,” Mansour said.

“Saving lives should take place. An immediate cessation of all of these hostilities should take place. This is what I expect from you.”

Israel has rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, saying hostages taken by Hamas militants during their rampage in southern Israel on October 7 should be released. – Rappler.com