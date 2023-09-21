Australian lawmakers call for release of Julian Assange during talks in Washington

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUPPORTING ASSANGE. A supporter holds a poster depicting Julian Assange during a protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder from Britain to the US, in Athens, Greece, June 20, 2022.

The group of Australian lawmakers urge US officials to drop attempts to extradite Julian Assange from a British prison to the United States, where he is wanted on charges over WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables

A cross-party delegation of Australian lawmakers that traveled to the United States seeking the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said they had a productive discussion in Washington with the US Justice Department.

The group of Australian lawmakers urged US officials to drop their attempts to extradite Assange from a British prison to the United States, where he is wanted on charges over WikiLeaks’ release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

“We had a fair hearing and we had a productive discussion,” Australian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said after the meeting.

The delegation included lawmakers from the Labor government, the opposition Liberal and National parties, and the Greens.

Labor Member of Parliament Tony Zappia said Australians believed Assange, an Australian citizen, had been punished enough and that his charges should be dropped.

“Our discussions with the Department of Justice right now and with others in Washington have enabled us to put that view very clearly and very strongly, we’ve done that,” Zappia told reporters.

A handful of Assange supporters gathered outside the Justice Department building where the meeting took place and hailed Assange as a journalist who should be reunited with his family.

Assange’s supporters say he has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing and potential crimes, including in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Washington says the release of the secret documents put lives in danger.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in May said he was frustrated that a diplomatic solution had not been reached to end Assange’s detention, and that he remained concerned about Assange’s mental health. Zappia said Albanese might raise the issue when he visits the US next month.

“We think this has gone on too long, and the breadth of political representation on this delegation I think demonstrates that there are a great many people in Australia who would like to see this matter resolved,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in New York on Wednesday, where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Support for Assange among US policymakers remains low.

If extradited, Assange faces a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum-security prison. – Rappler.com