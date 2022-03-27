The week in photos: March 20-26, 2022

LIFE GOES ON. A fisherman from San Nicolas, Batangas, continues his daily routine as the Taal volcano main crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst generating plumes of 1500 meters accompanied by volcanic earthquake, on March 26, 2022.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

The British royal couple visits the Caribbean as Wikileaks founder Julian Assange marries in prison. Taal Volcano erupted again after two years and people worldwide show growing concern regarding the environment and climate change.

Meanwhile, protests occur in Europe calling for peace as Russia continues to pound Ukraine.

FINAL RITES. Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for the funeral ceremony of prominent rabbi Chaim Kanievsky who died at 94, outside his home in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel on March 20. Ammar Awad/Reuters

PEACE MATCH. Football players stand at the center circle, changed into a peace sign, for a minute of silence as part of remembrance commemorations for former President of the German Football Association Egidius Braun before the match between FC Cologne and Borussia Dortmund at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on March 20,. Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

CARRY ON. A woman shows her support for truck drivers who protest against the rise of fuel prices and against their working conditions with a slow march along the B-20 road in Barcelona, Spain on March 21. Albert Gea/Reuters

CELEBRATION. A participant attends a festival marking Nauryz, an ancient holiday celebrating the spring equinox in Almaty, Kazakhstan on March 21. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

AFTERMATH. Nevin Mogford, who was in the process of selling his house, walks through his damaged home a day after a tornado in a widespread storm system touched down in Round Rock, Texas on March 22. Tamir Kalifa/Reuters

RED TAGGED. An employee shows the door and signage of Popular Bookstore spray-painted with anti-communist slogans, after the shop was vandalized on March 22. Angie de Silva/Rappler

LOCKDOWN. A delivery worker passes food to a woman over the barriers of an area under lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China on March 23. Aly Song/Reuters

PROTEST. A woman takes part in a protest against private use of water to commemorate World Water Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 23. Jose Cabezas/Reuters

HERE COMES THE BRIDE. Stella Moris, the partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, is photographed in her Vivienne Westwood designed wedding dress before driving to Belmarsh Prison where she is due to marry Julian Assange, at a hotel in London on March 23. Dylan Martinez/Pool/Reuters

PRAYERS. Family members of Borys Romanchenko attend the funeral of the Holocaust survivor, who was killed at his apartment during a shelling in Kharkiv, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, on March 24. Thomas Peter/Reuters

CARIBBEAN TOUR. Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge ride in a vintage Land Rover used by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during her visit to Jamaica, as they leave the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel completing the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Programme, in Kingston, Jamaica on March 24. Toby Melville/Reuters

TROOP VISIT. US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with US Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at the G2 Arena in Jasionka, near Rzeszow, Poland on March 25. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

SOLIDARITY. Ukrainian Femen activist protest during a demonstration on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium on March 26. Johanna Geron/Reuters

FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. An activist takes part in a protest urging governments to act against climate change and social injustice in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 25. Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

LIGHTS OUT. Promenaders take pictures infront of the Rizal Monument as it dims its lights during Earth Hour, at the Luneta Park, on March 26. Jire Carreon/Rappler

